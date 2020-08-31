Madras memories

31 August 2020 04:55 IST

A pound of ice for 4 annas

In the 1840s, when the city did not have any ice factories and refrigerators were still unknown, the Company sold ice imported from America. Ice blocks were brought by ships and stored at the Ice House, constructed for the purpose. A pound was sold at four annas. However, when ice plants were opened, the building was converted into a residence, then a free hostel for religious teachers and then a widows’ home.

Dust on the roads

The issue of dust on roads was taken up seriously, as early as 1935. A report running to 237 pages on roads in the presidency, by A. Vipan, special officer, talks about the problem, especially on municipal roads and important towns, that carry considerable motor traffic. Dust, it said, could be tackled by the introduction of an improved surface in place of the water-bound macadam surface.