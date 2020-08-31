Madras memories

In the 1840s, when the city did not have any ice factories and refrigerators were still unknown, the Company sold ice imported from America. Ice blocks were brought by ships and stored at the Ice House, constructed for the purpose. A pound was sold at four annas. However, when ice plants were opened, the building was converted into a residence, then a free hostel for religious teachers and then a widows’ home.
The issue of dust on roads was taken up seriously, as early as 1935. A report running to 237 pages on roads in the presidency, by A. Vipan, special officer, talks about the problem, especially on municipal roads and important towns, that carry considerable motor traffic. Dust, it said, could be tackled by the introduction of an improved surface in place of the water-bound macadam surface.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath