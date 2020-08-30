Madras memories

When the CM met Acharya Vinobha Bhave

Chief Minister K. Kamaraj met Acharya Vinobha Bhave in Ambattur during the former’s visit to the city in 1956. The two leaders were said to have discussed the steps to be taken to intensify the bhoodan work in the Cauvery Delta, for about half an hour.

Police admit a starving man to GH

On 8 November 1944, the Chintadripet police rescued a destitute man, Munuswami, 25, who was found lying on a street in Cox Cherri in the locality. He was taken to the Government Hospital, where he was admitted after being diagnosed with a chronic case of starvation.