Madras memories

The first Independence Day was celebrated in various parts of the city, including in Triplicane and T. Nagar, in 1947. At Triplicane, a torchlight procession was taken out, along with band and nagaswaram music. At T. Nagar, the residents, who had gathered at the Hindi Prachar Sabha, listened to the leaders’ speeches, broadcast over the radio. The Sheriff of Madras, S. Ramaswami Naidu, spoke about the significance of the occasion. Subramania Aiyar, the oldest resident of T. Nagar, unfurled the National Flag.
The building on Kamaraj Salai, in which the present office of the Director General of Police is situated, once belonged to the Freemasons of Madras. The Masonic Lodge called Perfect Unanimity was taken by the Inspector General of Police on lease in July 1865, for a period of seven years. In 1874, the government acquired the building for a sum of ₹20,000. It spent another ₹10,000 for additions and repairs.
