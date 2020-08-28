Madras memories

28 August 2020 00:28 IST

The Mahatma’s health

When the Mahatma came to Madras in December 1933, Dr. Muthu, who examined him, said that he found Gandhiji in excellent health, in fact better than when he examined him in London. His heart and lungs were normal. His BP was slightly high and stood at 135/102. As long as he took rest and exercised daily, there was no cause for anxiety. He appealed to organisers of events to not tax the Mahatma.

Building ravaged in fire Advertising Advertising

The red brick Victorian Spencer’s building, one of the prominent landmarks of the city was ravaged in a fire in February 1981. A total of 35 fire engines waged a battle to put out the flames that engulfed entire floors. The building, which was a favourite among residents for the quality of goods in its shopping arcades, had housed consumer articles, handicrafts, textiles and had a jewellery store, bakery, furniture section and wine godown.