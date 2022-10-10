Madras Medical Mission opens emergency department

A new emergency department was inaugurated at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) on Monday.

B.K. Rao, former chairman, National Accreditation Board for Hospitals and Healthcare Providers (NABH), and the former chairman of Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, New Delhi, pointed out that NABH-assessed facilities based on infrastructure, processes and outcomes.

“Outcomes are complex. It is not only about how a patient is treated but also about how the patient feels about the hospital when he goes home after treatment. Look at a patient holistically, as an opportunity to serve humanity and have empathy for those who need it,” he said.

Dilip Mathai, distinguished professor and administrator, The Apollo University, Chittoor, and founding dean, Apollo Institute of Medical Sciences and Research, Hyderabad, said that Emergency Medicine is the youngest discipline in the National Medical Commission. About 10 institutions in the country offered MD in Emergency Medicine. More institutions were being allowed to start the programme, he said. To trainees and healthcare workers, he said: “Skills are what India needs - skill to intubate, skill to insert nasogastric tube, and skill to start an intravenous line at the first shot.”

Responding to Dr. Mathai’s observation that hospitals should offer the first dose of medicine free of cost to patients, M.M. Philip, honorary secretary, MMM, said from Tuesday, the first dose of medication given to every patient in the emergency room will be free of cost. The new emergency department has two resuscitation bays and 16 beds in total, he said.