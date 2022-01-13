Madras Medical Mission hospital completes 40 years

Sekarbabu inaugurates a modular operation and a CT scan centre to mark the occasion

Minister for Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments P.K. Sekarbabu on Wednesday inaugurated a modular operation theatre and a 128 Slice CT Scan Centre at the Madras Medical Mission (MMM) hospital.

The Minister was participating in the 40th anniversary celebration of the hospital.

Mr. Sekarbabu lauded the hospital’s service to people from all sections of society. Pointing out that heart attacks and related illnesses carried the risk of higher mortality if not taken care immediately, he said it was important that the hospital gave special focus to cardiac illnesses. The government would stand alongside the hospital in support of its humanitarian work.

The Minister said that although COVID-19 cases were increasing at a rapid space, the mortality continued to be low owing to the vaccination coverage achieved by the present government.

S. Rajan, director, cardiac surgery, at the hospital, spoke on how new facilities would benefit patients.

M. M. Philip, honorary secretary,

and Yuhanon Mar Dioscoros, Metropolitan of the Madras Diocese of the Malankara Orthodox Syrian Church and the honorary president of the hospital, were present. Ambattur MLA Joseph Samuel spoke.