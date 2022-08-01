Madras Medical College recognised as regional training centre for faculty

Another regional training centre will be in Madurai, says Health Minister Ma. Subramanian

The Madras Medical College (MMC) has been recognised as a regional centre for training faculty members of medical colleges. Another regional training centre will be in Madurai, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said.

On Monday, the Minister inaugurated the National Medical Commission’s Regional Centre for medical education technology at MMC. This would enable faculty members of medical colleges to improve their knowledge and skills. The MMC has been recognised as the regional training centre for 15 medical colleges in the government and private sector in Chennai, neighbouring districts as well as two colleges each in Karnataka and Kerala. This included the four medical colleges in Chennai.

E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC and Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, said till now, faculty members had to go to the Christian Medical College, Vellore, Sri Ramachandra Medical College and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research for training. The Health Minister said another centre would be set up in Madurai in two days. About 15 medical colleges would be affiliated to this centre.

‘No Monkeypox’

Mr. Subramanian said doctors had confirmed that three persons in Nagercoil and one person in Tiruchi did not have monkeypox.

On the occasion, he inaugurated a number of facilities at RGGGH – rooms for doctors established at a cost of ₹18.5 lakh, special ward at ₹14.9 lakh, a large fish tank at ₹6.8 lakh, Vishaka committee office at ₹5.85 lakh and accommodation for external examiners at ₹3.8 lakh.

Cardiologist suspended

The Minister ordered the suspension of Munusamy, head of Department of Cardiology, Government Coimbatore Medical College Hospital.

He said the cardiologist was residing in Salem, and there were complaints of frequent absenteeism from duty. On inquiry, it was found that he was involved in irregularities in making entry in the attendance register. Following this, the Minister ordered his suspension and departmental action against him.

Among others, R. Narayana Babu, Director of Medical Education, was presen.