Madras Medical College celebrates a 200-year-old tree on campus

Rooted for long: The Baobab tree is native to the African continent.

CHENNAI

24 September 2021 01:30 IST

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to unveil plaque detailing its characteristics today

A search for historical information on its heritage structures led authorities of the Madras Medical College (MMC) to a nearly 200-year-old Baobab tree on campus. Now, the college is all set to display information about the tree and its significance.

On Friday, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin will unveil a plaque detailing the characteristics of the Baobab tree in the MMC campus. Known taxonomically as Adansonia digitata, the tree is native to the African continent and was believed to be planted here by the British, according to E. Theranirajan, dean of MMC.

“We have a heritage group comprising of faculty members who are MMC alumni. We were collecting information on our heritage structures such as the Red Fort, erstwhile Anatomy Block, as there are plans to set up a museum. Then, we came across information on the Baobab tree that is nearly 200 years old. We started looking for information and found that this tree had specific features, including a hollow trunk,” he said.

When authorities measured the tree, they found it was 19.8 m tall and 37 m in girth. “We came across information that the tree’s leaves were rich in Vitamin C and was used as food and medicine in Africa. It had other uses as well,” Dr. Theranirajan said. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian, during his visit to the MMC campus, decided to put up a plaque to display information on this age-old tree.

MMC has also set up an on-campus ‘selfie spot’. The dean said this was to create ownership for the students faculty members and the staff of the college.