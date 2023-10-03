ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Management Association’s annual meet to be held on October 4

October 03, 2023 02:20 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - CHENNAI

The theme of the event is ‘Innovate for a responsible tomorrow’

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Management Association will hold its 22nd All India Management Students Convention 2023, at the Indian Institute of Technology Madras’s Research Park in Chennai. 

The theme of the event to be held on Wednesday, October 4, 2023, is ‘Innovate for a responsible tomorrow’.

Convention chairman P. Elango, who is also the chairman and managing director of Hindustan Oil Exploration said the theme is topical, as sustainability had become a business, imperative and the future of a successful corporate enterprise laid in creating sustainable models that prioritised technology, people, the planet and profit in equal measure.

