Madras Management Association wins award

CHENNAI

21 September 2020 17:07 IST

Madras Management Association (MMA) has won the award for ‘Best Management Association in India’ for 2019-20. The award was presented by president of All-India Management Association (AIMA) Sanjay Kirloskar during an online event on Monday, as part of AIMA’s 47th National Management Convention.

MMA topped the category by winning the most votes, an official release said. “This is for the 11th time in a row MMA has won the award successfully,” it said. The release quoted Group Captain R. Vijayakumar (Retd), executive director of MMA, as saying that it was undoubtedly a moment of immense pride for all in the Association.

“In fact, this achievement would not have been possible without the active support of our president, office-bearers, past presidents, managing committee members and 8000 strong members, and of course, my winning team at the MMA secretariat,” it quoted him.

The MMA currently has over 8,000 members and conducts regular programs as part of this management outreach activities and also has local chapters in important towns and cities across Tamil Nadu.