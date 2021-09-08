Madras Management Association gets new office-bearers

CHENNAI

08 September 2021 01:48 IST

The Madras Management Association (MMA) has unanimously elected C.V. Subba Rao, managing director of Sanmar Shipping Ltd., as its president. Suresh Raman, vice-president and head, Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Chennai, was unanimously elected as senior vice-president earlier this week.

A statement issued by the association mentioned that it has elected K. Mahalingam, director, TSM Group of Companies, as vice-president and Suresh Jain, managing director of Kesar Gift Mart Pvt. Ltd., has been elected to the post of secretary. For the year 2021-2022, V. Shankar, founder, ACSYS Investments Ltd. has been elected as treasurer.

