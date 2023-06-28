ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court wants Chennai traffic police to spell out how they intend to enforce lane discipline among motorists

June 28, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Court told State Government Pleader P. Muthkumar that it may not be difficult to enforce lane discipline as most of the city is under CCTV surveillance, and so, it would be easy to penalise violators

The Hindu Bureau

Photograph used for representational purposes only | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted time till August 1 for the Greater Chennai Police to spell out how its road traffic wing intends to enforce lane discipline among motorists. The court directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to get instructions from officials by August 1 in this regard.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu told the SGP that it might not be a difficult task for the traffic police to enforce lane discipline since most of the city had been covered with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and it would be easy to penalise offenders.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Kumara Doss seeking a direction to the Director General of Police, Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chennai city to enforce lane discipline among motorists.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The petitioner had complained of chaos and road accidents due to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers not sticking to their lanes and instead, driving their vehicles haphazardly thereby, putting not only their lives in danger but also subjecting other motorists to the grave risk of meeting with accidents.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US