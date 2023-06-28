Madras High Court wants Chennai traffic police to spell out how they intend to enforce lane discipline among motorists

June 28, 2023 02:34 pm | Updated 02:34 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday granted time till August 1 for the Greater Chennai Police to spell out how its road traffic wing intends to enforce lane discipline among motorists. The court directed State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar to get instructions from officials by August 1 in this regard.

The First Division Bench of Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu told the SGP that it might not be a difficult task for the traffic police to enforce lane discipline since most of the city had been covered with closed circuit television (CCTV) cameras and it would be easy to penalise offenders.

The direction was issued during the hearing of a public interest litigation petition filed by S. Kumara Doss seeking a direction to the Director General of Police, Commissioner of Transport and Road Safety and the Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic), Chennai city to enforce lane discipline among motorists.

The petitioner had complained of chaos and road accidents due to the two-wheelers and four-wheelers not sticking to their lanes and instead, driving their vehicles haphazardly thereby, putting not only their lives in danger but also subjecting other motorists to the grave risk of meeting with accidents.