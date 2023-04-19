Madras High Court shows some indulgence, allows Chennai Corporation to regulate fish vendors on Marina Loop Road

April 19, 2023 12:54 pm | Updated 12:54 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday showed some indulgence towards the fish vendors on the Marina Beach Loop Road in Chennai, and permitted the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to regulate their business without encroaching upon the carriageway and causing hindrance to free flow of vehicular traffic, on the public road.

Justices S.S. Sundar and P.B. Balaji adjourned to June 19, the hearing on a suo motu public interest litigation petition taken up by the court after recording an undertaking given by GCC Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi that the civic body would regulate the vendors, with police assistance, until the completion of the ongoing construction of a modern fish market.

On April 11, the Court had directed GCC, to evict, within a week all the fish stalls that had encroached upon the carriageway on both sides of the loop road and to file a compliance report before the court by April 18. Following this, the Corporation began clearing fish stalls on the western side of the road.

However, fishermen of Nochikuppam staged a protest demanding that they be allowed to continue selling fish in the stalls along Loop Road.

Additional Advocate General J. Ravindran told the court that the GCC had identified two parking bays, one behind the Light House and another near Srinivasapuram, for parking of vehicles of those who visit Loop Road to purchase sea food from the vendors and said they would not be allowed to park their vehicles on the carriageway.

In an affidavit filed before the court on Wednesday, Mr. Bedi stated that GCC and police would identify the spots where the fish vendors could be allowed to carry out their business without disturbing the free movement of vehicles and that paver blocks would be laid in those places, within a fortnight, in order to accommodate them.

Accepting the submission made by the Commissioner, Justice Sundar said, the court was always willing to show some indulgence to the fishermen as long as they do not encroach upon the carriageway though some fishermen representatives had been giving interviews to the media projecting the judges of the High Court in a bad light.

“These people started judging every judge. Therefore, we actually have some concern about the way in which we are portrayed. Rest of the people start believing such portrayal. They must understand that once the Loop Road had been declared as a public road, everyone should have free access to it. There cannot be any compromise on that,” the senior judge said.

When a counsel representing the fishermen said, traffic on the loop road would end up disturbing the turtles from laying eggs, Justice Sundar replied that the threat to the turtles was actually from the fishermen who use tractors on the beach sand to transport their boats to the sea. He also said, it was the fish vendors who were using electric bulbs in their stalls.

Also observing that the issue of encroachment on the public road had been politicised ever since they passed an interim order on April 11 to evict the fish vendors from the carriageway on Loop Road, the judges said, they would have no hesitation in impleading all political parties too, as respondents to the case, and hear them before passing final orders.

The judges made it clear that any individual, association or political party could file an impleading petition and make their submissions when the case gets heard next on June 19 and that the court would not shut any of them out since it was a public interest litigation and every person had a right to an audience before the court.