Madras High Court sends notice to University of Madras

CHENNAI

01 September 2021 01:41 IST

The High Court on Tuesday ordered a notice to the University of Madras on a public interest litigation petition filed by a lawyer to restrain it from conducting its Master’s in Law courses through private study.

The litigant, B. Ramkumar Adityan, claimed that the courses were being conducted in violation of the Bar Council of India’s regulations and the University Grants Commission (Open and Distance Learning Programmes and Online Programmes) Regulations, 2020.

Advertising

Advertising