Madras High Court permits undertrial prisoner in Chennai to undergo treatment at a private hospital of his choice

June 30, 2023 05:18 pm | Updated 05:18 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Superintendent of the Central Prison at Puzhal in Chennai has assured the Madras High Court that an undertrial prisoner, facing charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act of 1967 by the National Investigation Agency, would be allowed to get medical attention for diabetic retinopathy at a private hospital of his choice.

Justices M. Sundar and R. Sakthivel closed a habeas corpus petition (HCP) filed by the wife of Khaja Mohideen (37) after recording the submission made by Additional Public Prosecutor (APP) E. Raj Thilak, on behalf of the prison superintendent, and granted liberty to the petitioner to approach the court once again if there was any departure.

The HCP was filed in March this year when the petitioner’s counsel I. Abdul Basith told the court that the prisoner was arrested by the NIA in the UAPA case on September 22, 2020 and that he was now suffering from a severe ailment in both his eyes. He said that blood had clotted in the prisoner’s right eye and it was spreading to the left eye too.

Immediately, Additional Public Prosecutor R. Muniyapparaj submitted before the court a medical report signed by the Civil Assistant Surgeon attached to the Central Prison Hospital. The report stated that the prisoner was suffering from hypertension and diabetes for more than six years but had not taken proper medication.

On being referred to the Government Ophthalmic Hospital at Egmore in Chennai, he was found to be suffering from proliferative diabetic retinopathy in his right eye and severe but non proliferative diabetic retinopathy in his left eye. After going through the report, the judges, in April this year felt that the prisoner must be permitted to take treatment in a private hospital of his choice.

Subsequently, on being told that Aravind Eye Hospital in Chennai was willing to treat the prisoner even if he goes there with an escort, the judges permitted him to undergo laser treatment over there. Since the doctors had asked him to come for reviews regularly, the judges recorded the prison superintendent’s submission that he would be allowed to do so.