Madras High Court lawyers rally behind Chief Justice

Scores of lawyers practising in the principal seat of the Madras High Court in Chennai and the Madurai Bench have rallied behind Chief Justice Vijaya Kamlesh Tahilramani, who tendered her resignation in protest against her transfer from the chartered High Court to the relatively new and smaller High Court of Meghalaya.

While a section of lawyers has decided to stage a demonstration outside the High Court on Monday to urge the Supreme Court collegium to withdraw its decision to transfer Ms. Tahilramani, many others are planning to convene the general body meeting of their associations to discuss the future course of action.

General body meetings

The Madras High Court Advocates’ Association (MHAA) in Chennai and the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court Bar Association (MMBA), represented by its secretary N. Ilango, have individually convened extraordinary general body meetings of their respective associations on Monday to discuss the issue.

“An unprecedented situation has arisen in the country with the Chief Justice putting in her papers in protest against her transfer. A majority of our members want to express solidarity with her and impress upon the Supreme Court collegium to reconsider its decision on her transfer. However, a final decision will be taken by the general body,” Mr. Ilango said.