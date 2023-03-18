HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Madras High Court judge inspects Shenoy Nagar park restored by Chennai Metro Rail

Local residents, who met Justice M. Dhandapani on his visit on Saturday, asked for an increase in green cover in the park; the restoration work was undertaken after CMRL cordoned the park off in 2011, to build an underground station

March 18, 2023 12:00 pm | Updated 01:13 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Justice M. Dhandapani (second from left) of the Madras High Court on Saturday inspected the Thiru Vi Park restored by Chennai Metro Rail Limited pursuant to the construction of an underground metro station

Justice M. Dhandapani (second from left) of the Madras High Court on Saturday inspected the Thiru Vi Park restored by Chennai Metro Rail Limited pursuant to the construction of an underground metro station | Photo Credit: M. Vedhan

Justice M. Dhandapani of the Madras High Court on Saturday inspected the Thiru Vi Ka Park at Shenoy Nagar in Chennai to take stock of the restoration work undertaken by Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), which had constructed an underground metro station there.

The judge inspected the entire park spread over 8.8 acres in the presence of CMRL Managing Director M.A. Siddique, its Senior Counsel Jayesh B. Dolia and court-appointed amicus curiae Chevanan Mohan. A large number of local residents met the judge and asked for an increase in the green cover.

The inspection was necessitated after the Madras High Court’s former judge K.P. Sivasubramaniam wrote to the amicus curiae on March 3 and expressed complete dissatisfaction over the way in which a huge number of trees were felled to construct the underground metro station.

Local residents too echoed his view, and told the judge about how the park was filled with green cover before CMRL cordoned it off in 2011 for construction of the metro station and how it had been converted now with amenities such as a badminton court, skating rink, open air theatre and so on.

“CMRL MD Mr. Siddique was highly receptive of the suggestions made by the local residents as well as the judge, and agreed to consider the possibility of planting more saplings in the park so that it could be turned into a model park,” said Mr. Mohan after the hour-long inspection.

Related Topics

Chennai / parks / Chennai Metro Rail

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.