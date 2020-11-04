Madras High Court grants leave to Amala Paul to sue estranged fiancé

He misrepresented their engagement event photos as a wedding ceremony on social media

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted leave to actor Amala Paul to file a defamation suit against her estranged fiancé Bhavninder Singh Dhatt for uploading pictures of their engagement on Instagram, and claiming it to be photos of their marriage ceremony.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar gave permission to file the suit after the actor’s counsel Chandraprabu told the court that though Mr. Singh, a singer by profession, had an office at Ashok Nagar in Chennai, he resides mostly in Puducherry and so she required the leave of the court to file the suit. Counsel told the court that Ms. Paul was in a relationship with Mr. Singh and got engaged to him in 2018. However, following an estrangement, they parted ways early this year.

After this, he uploaded some photographs of the private engagement on his Instagram page and claimed they were photographs of their marriage. This news was carried by almost all media houses and particularly by those in Chennai, and hence a part of the cause of action had arisen within the jurisdiction of the Madras High Court, he said.

Claiming that the singer was threatening to upload more photos, he said Ms. Paul wanted a permanent injunction restraining him from sharing in the public domain any of her personal moments spent with him.