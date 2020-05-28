Madras High Court grants advance bail to DMK MLA

The Madras High Court on Thursday granted anticipatory bail to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) MLA V. Senthil Balaji in a criminal intimidation case booked against him on the basis of a complaint lodged by Karur Collector T. Anbalagan on May 16.
Justice M. Nirmal Kumar granted the relief on condition that the MLA should pay ₹1 lakh to the Cancer Institute in Adyar and appear before the investigating officer daily for two weeks. In his complaint, the Collector accused the MLA of barging into his office with around 25 people on May 12, despite being informed that only four people would be permitted inside in view of the physical distancing norms to be followed to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
The complainant also alleged that the MLA picked up a quarrel with him for not inviting him to the surprise inspections conducted by Ministers in the district and claimed that the MLA intimidated the Collector before the leaving the office.
