ADVERTISEMENT

Madras High Court dismisses Senthil Balaji's plea against lower court order on ED case

Published - November 26, 2024 07:58 pm IST - Chennai

Madras High Court dismisses Tamil Nadu Minister Senthil Balaji’s petition challenging trial deferral in money laundering case

PTI

Tamil Nadu Minister for Electricity and Prohibition and Excise V. Senthil Balaji. File | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) dismissed a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, which challenged an order of a sessions court rejecting his plea to defer the trial in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

ADVERTISEMENT

A division bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and M. Jyothimani dismissed as withdrawn, the petition filed by Senthil Balaji, after his counsel sought permission to withdraw it.

Mr. Balaji, state Electricity minister, was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

In August 2023, the ED filed a charge-sheet running to 3,000 pages against Mr. Balaji. His earlier petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Judge. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September this year.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US