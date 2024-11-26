Madras High Court dismisses Senthil Balaji's plea against lower court order on ED case

The Madras High Court on Tuesday (November 26, 2024) dismissed a petition filed by Tamil Nadu Minister V. Senthil Balaji, which challenged an order of a sessions court rejecting his plea to defer the trial in a money laundering case registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against him.

A division bench comprising Justices S.M. Subramaniam and M. Jyothimani dismissed as withdrawn, the petition filed by Senthil Balaji, after his counsel sought permission to withdraw it.

Mr. Balaji, state Electricity minister, was arrested on June 14, 2023, by the ED in connection with the money laundering case linked to a cash-for-jobs scam when he was the transport minister during an earlier AIADMK regime.

In August 2023, the ED filed a charge-sheet running to 3,000 pages against Mr. Balaji. His earlier petition to defer the trial was dismissed by the Principal Sessions Judge. He was granted bail by the Supreme Court in September this year.