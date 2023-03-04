Madras High Court directs residents of private complex in Tambaram to pay ₹20.67 crore to TNHB to obtain title over land

March 04, 2023 01:09 pm | Updated 01:09 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court has directed 22 residents of Doshi Nakshatra residential complex in Tambaram near Chennai, to pay ₹20.67 crore to the Tamil Nadu Housing Board (TNHB) within six months in order to claim title over 2.26 acres of the 5.52 acres on which the private residential complex was developed in 2008.

Justices V.M. Velumani and R. Hemalatha ordered that ₹10 crore should be paid within three months and the rest of the ₹10.67 crore within three months thereafter, since the parties were agreeable to a settlement on payment of reasonable consideration without harping on the merits of cases pending for long.

The residents had contended that though the guideline value for the 2.26 acre of land in question was only ₹7.92 crore as of 2017, they had offered to pay TNHB’s 2017 ‘ruling rate’ of ₹17.20 crore for the property. However, TNHB rejected the offer and insisted on payment of the market value of ₹34.62 crore as on date.

Therefore, Senior Counsel K.M. Vijayan, representing the residents, urged the court to fix a reasonable amount in order to give quietus to the long-pending dispute which had arisen due to absence of coordination between government departments over providing details regarding the title of the property.

The court was told that in 1978, the State government had initiated proceedings to acquire 58.59 acres, including the contentious 2.26 acres, for development of a Tambaram neighbourhood housing scheme. TNHB took possession of the 2.26 acres in parts in 1983 and in 1986 after depositing the compensation in the treasury.

However, the other landowners approached the High Court and got their land acquisition proceedings quashed. Owners of 2.26 acres, Chandrasekharan and his wife Saraswathy Chandrasekharan, approached the court belatedly in 2009 and failed in getting the acquisition of their lands annulled. The Supreme Court dismissed their appeal in 2012.

In the meantime, the present residents of Doshi Nakshatra began purchasing properties in the private residential complex on the basis of a power of attorney given by Mr. Chandrasekharan to Mehul H. Doshi. The building plan was approved by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority on March 16, 2007 and a work permit issued by Tambaram Municipality on March 28, 2007.

Further, the ‘patta’ for the property remained in the name of Mr. Chandrasekharan and his wife since the TNHB had failed to get the revenue records mutated. Replying to a communication seeking specific details, a Special Tahsildar for land acquisition too, had clarified that no land acquisition proceedings were pending with respect to the 2.26 acres of land.

The TNHB was also not shown as the owner of the land in the encumbrance certificate for the property from 1960 to 2006 and therefore, the residents had purchased properties inside the residential complex using bank loans disbursed after obtaining due legal opinions, with respect to the title of the property.

The residents also claimed that they had pledged their jewellery, wiped off their savings and used their retirement emoluments to purchase the properties. However, they were taken by surprise in 2013 when TNHB attempted to evict them. They filed a writ petition and obtained favourable orders in 2015 leading to the present appeal pending since 2016.