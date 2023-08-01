Madras High Court directs Chennai Traffic Police to crack down on road rule violators

August 01, 2023 04:10 pm | Updated 04:11 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday concurred with Greater Chennai Traffic Police (GCTP) that it may not be possible to ensure lane discipline among motorists on all roads in the city due to congestion and various other factors, but stressed that it was the duty of the police personnel to ensure the smooth flow of traffic so that the road users do not undergo hassles.

Disposing of a public interest litigation (PIL) petition, Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice P.D. Audikesavalu wrote: “Traffic management, no doubt, is a complex issue wherein a greater efficiency would be required to maintain the same... We cannot expect marking of lanes for different category of vehicles at congested places or places where there is overcrowding.”

They went on to state: “However, it is also the duty of the traffic police to regulate the traffic in a manner that a citizen does not have to undergo hassles and the offending vehicles are being properly penalized and action taken against them. The Respondent authorities (GCTP) are dutybound to take steps for smooth movement of the traffic and the vehicles.”

The first Division Bench also made it clear that the police authorities should continue to take action against motorists who jump lanes on roads where dedicated lanes have been earmarked for different classes of vehicles, and also those who flout other road traffic rules, so that it would act as a deterrent against violation of traffic rules in general.

The orders were passed on the PIL petition filed by S. Kumara Doss. Responding to the case, State Government Pleader P. Muthukumar told the court that it might not be possible to enforce lane discipline on all roads in Chennai city since Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL) work was under way in most parts of the city, thereby reducing the carriageway.