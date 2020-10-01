Madras High Court clears Chakra’s release on OTT platforms

CHENNAI

01 October 2020 01:21 IST

Trident Arts filed case against the film which stars Vishal Krishna.

The Madras High Court on Wednesday refused to extend an order of status quo granted by it last week against the release of actor Vishal Krishna-starrer Chakra on Over the Top (OTT) platforms following a case filed by Trident Arts, producers of his previous film Action.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar rejected the plea for extending the interim order and directed the Registry to list the case for hearing on Monday since the actor and director M. Anand of Chakra had filed counter-affidavits denying all claims made by the proprietor of Trident Arts.

Advocate Krishna Ravindran, representing the actor, told the court that Chakra had been produced by Vishal Film Factory (VFF) and no restraint order could be issued against its release on OTT platforms on the basis of alleged violation of an agreement entered for Action.

Stating that Chakra was almost ready for release, he accused Trident Arts of attempting to blackmail the actor-producer by filing the case and obtaining interim orders.

It was also brought to the notice of the court that the proprietor of Trident Arts wanted the actor to act in another film under its banner to make up for the shortfall in theatre collections of Action and the actor also agreed to do so sometime next year.

“However, the applicant wanted the actor to start shooting right away and because of this led to a fallout between the two partiescaused a strain in relationship had strained and my client is upset now,” Mr. Ravindran said. He added that the producer did not appear to be genuinely interested in settling the dispute.

Chakra’s director Anand also filed a counter affidavit in support of the actor and urged the court to dismiss the case filed by Trident Arts.

Financier Chandraprakash Jain too moved an application in support of the actor since he had lent ₹12 crore for the production of Chakra.