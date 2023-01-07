Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI to clash with Advocate General’s XI in cricket match on Jan 28

January 07, 2023 04:38 pm | Updated 04:38 pm IST - CHENNAI

The sixth edition of the Madras High Court Chief Justice’s XI versus the Advocate General’s XI is all set to take place at the M.A. Chidambaram cricket stadium at Chepauk in Chennai on January 28, and a practice match between the two teams will take place at the cricket ground opposite the Marina beach on Kamarajar Salai on January 21.

Acting Chief Justice T. Raja has agreed upon the dates at the request of Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram and advocate V. Ramesh who would be the on-field captain for the AG’s XI.

The annual clash between the judges and the lawyers on the cricket turf has been conducted consecutively since 2018 without any break, even during COVID-19.

So far, the AG’s XI have emerged victorious in four out of the five editions and the CJ’s XI have lifted the trophy only once in 2020 during the tenure of then Chief Justice A.P. Sahi. Justices S. Vaidyanathan, Abdul Quddhose, N. Anand Venkatesh, G.K. Ilanthiraiyan, C. Saravanan, D. Bharatha Chakravarthy and Mohammed Shaffiq are expected to lead the CJ’s XI this year.

Among the lawyers, all eyes are set on Senior Counsel P.R. Raman and Additional Solicitor General AR.L. Sundaresan. Both the judges as well as the lawyers take the rolling trophy seriously and indulge in regular net practice before the match every year. There’s a great amount of anxiety this year to know whether the Bench would be able to defeat the Bar.

,

ADVERTISEMENT