Madras High Court Chief Justice admitted to RGGGH

CHENNAI

06 November 2020 01:04 IST

The Chief Justice had symptoms of COVID-19

Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the Chief Justice had symptoms of COVID-19 and a CT scan showed 40% lung involvement. Swabs were lifted and sent for COVID-19 testing. The laboratory report is awaited.

Advertising

Advertising