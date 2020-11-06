ChennaiCHENNAI 06 November 2020 01:04 IST
Madras High Court Chief Justice admitted to RGGGH
Updated: 06 November 2020 01:04 IST
The Chief Justice had symptoms of COVID-19
Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.
According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the Chief Justice had symptoms of COVID-19 and a CT scan showed 40% lung involvement. Swabs were lifted and sent for COVID-19 testing. The laboratory report is awaited.
