Chennai

Madras High Court Chief Justice admitted to RGGGH

Madras High Court Chief Justice Amreshwar Pratap Sahi was admitted to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital with suspected symptoms of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a senior doctor of the hospital, the Chief Justice had symptoms of COVID-19 and a CT scan showed 40% lung involvement. Swabs were lifted and sent for COVID-19 testing. The laboratory report is awaited.

