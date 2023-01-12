Madras High Court bids farewell to Justice P.N. Prakash

January 12, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Wednesday bid farewell to Justice P.N. Prakash on account of his retirement from service .

In his farewell address, Advocate General R. Shunmugasundaram said the the good turnout of the Bar members was by itself an indication of the admiration the lawyers have for Justice Prakash as a judge.

“There was never a day in his Lordship’s court that was not engaging and informative,” the A-G said and recalled numerous verdicts delivered by the judge ever since he was elevated to the Bench in 2013 after 29 years of successful standing in the Bar with strong emphasis on the criminal side.

Thanking the A-G for commending him for having disposed of 69,190 cases in the last nine and a half years, Justice P.N. Prakash said he was lucky to have been a judge in a Constitutionally-bound country like India.

The physical effort put into work, the concentration with which the work was done, the use of certain tools to perform the work and lastly, the divine grace were the reasons, he said and showered encomiums on the High Court staff for their dedication and hard work.

“Artificial Intelligence (AI) may be able to dispose more cases than what he did but there was no measure of the causes that were settled by him.,” Justice Prakash said.

“Right from a sweeper to the Registrar General, they work with great commitment. There’s no doubt about it,” the judge said. He also commended the Madras as well as Madurai Bar for their erudition and said, the A-G must feel proud to be leading such a learned group of lawyers in the country.

Recalling the unprecedented violence between the police and the lawyers inside the Madras High Court campus on February 19, 2009, the judge said: “In that incident, the Bar members allowed me to argue the case for the police and it showed the broadmindedness of the Madras Bar.”

The judge also said that it would not have been possible for him to dispose of five to six murder case appeals in a day without the professionalism exhibited by the Bar. He said, the lawyers had enriched his judgements.

Stating that he had multiple options post retirement with the prospect of involving himself either in reformation of prisoners or coaching young lawyers for judicial examinations, Justice Prakash said that he would take a call on that after a three-month sabbatical.

