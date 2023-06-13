Madras High Court allows South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union to demolish its building in Chennai

June 13, 2023 04:36 pm | Updated 04:36 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Madras High Court on Tuesday directed the Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) to de-seal the South Indian Cine, Television Artists and Dubbing Artists Union building in Saligramam so that it could be demolished within the next three months without being put to any other use until then.

Justices D. Krishnakumar and P. Dhanabal passed the order while disposing of a writ petition filed by the association after the GCC sealed the building in March this year for having violated the approved building plan and putting up additional constructions, apart from those that had been permitted.

During the course of the hearing of the writ petition, the association volunteered to demolish the entire building and construct a new one after obtaining necessary approvals. It urged the court to order de-sealing of the building so that it could be demolished in the next six months at the association’s cost.

Though the Corporation had no objection to the decision taken by the association to demolish the building, it objected to the grant of a long period of six months. The judges found force in the objection and wondered why should the association take such a long time to demolish the 6,500 square feet building.

Granting just three months for the demolition, the Bench made it clear that the building should not be used for any purpose in the interregnum and that the Corporation would be at liberty to proceed against the association, in accordance with law, if the building was not demolished within the stipulated time.

