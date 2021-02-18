Madras HC issues bailable warrant against former Anna University V-C

The court issued the warrant to ensure his presence before the court on February 25

The Madras High Court has issued a bailable warrant against former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University A. Kalanidhi for not appearing before the court despite multiple adjournments. The court issued the warrant to secure him and ensure his presence before the court on February 25 in a case related to the assignment of a land belonging to the University in Kotturpuram here.

Justices R. Subbiah and Sathi Kumar Sukumara Kurup passed the interim orders on a writ appeal preferred by the Indian Society for Technical Education (ISTE), who had been allotted the University land in 1992. Justice T.S. Sivagnanam of the High Court had on March 3, 2020 dismissed a writ petition filed by ISTE in 2004 against the University’s decision to resume the land.

When the writ appeal against his judgment was listed before the second Division Bench led by Justice Subbiah on February 2 this year, the University counsel informed the court that it had received a letter from ISTE on January 23 stating that it had not authorised Mr. Kalanidhi to file the appeal on its behalf.

Shocked to hear such a submission, the Bench directed Mr. Kalanidhi to be present before the court on February 10. However, on that day, his counsel said that the court’s February 2 order could not be communicated to his client and that he could not appear in person. The advocate sought further time for Mr. Kalanidhi’s appearance. Accordingly, the judges granted time till Wednesday.

But on Wednesday, the counsel told the court that the former Vice-Chancellor was not in the country and could not appear. The University counsel rebutted the claim and asserted that Mr. Kalanidhi was present in the country and that his non-appearance was wilful and wanton.

“At this stage, the learned counsel appearing for the appellant seeks permission of this court to withdraw this appeal, but we are not inclined to grant such permission to the counsel for the appellant to withdraw this appeal,” the Division Bench said while issuing the bailable warrant.