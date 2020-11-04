Madras HC grants leave to Amala Paul to sue estranged fiancé

The Madras High Court on Tuesday granted leave to actor Amala Paul to file a defamation suit against her estranged fiancé Bhavninder Singh Dhatt for having uploaded the pictures of their engagement on Instagram and claiming it to be photos of their marriage ceremony.

Justice N. Sathish Kumar gave permission to file the suit after the actor's counsel Chandraprabu told the court that though Mr. Singh, a singer by profession, had an office at Ashok Nagar in Chennai, he resides mostly in Puducherry and so she required the leave of the court to file the suit.

The counsel told the court that Ms. Paul was a leading actress who was in a relationship with Mr. Singh and got engaged to him in 2018. After the engagement, the singer allegedly began extracting money from her. Hence she decided to part ways and moved away from him early this year.

After this, he uploaded some photographs of the private engagement on his Instagram page and claimed them to be photographs of their marriage. This news was carried by almost all media houses across the country and particularly by those operating in Chennai and hence a part of cause of action had arisen within the jurisdiction of Madras High Court, he said.

Claiming that the singer was in possession of few more photographs and that he had been threatening to upload them too on the social media, the lawyer said the actor wanted a permanent injunction restraining him from sharing in the public domain any of her personal moments spent with him.