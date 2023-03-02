ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Diabetes Research Foundation, Deakin University to look at more collaborative projects

March 02, 2023 04:29 pm | Updated 04:29 pm IST - CHENNAI

MDRF has completed 10 years of a partnership with Deakin University, Australia; more collaborations in the areas of analysis of big data and digital health are planned

The Hindu Bureau

The Madras Diabetes Research Foundation (MDRF), as a part of its partnership in diabetes research with Deakin University, Australia, will look at new frontiers including machine learning, analysis of big data and exploring the digital space for patient-specific outcomes.

At an event to mark 10 years of a partnership with Deakin University on Thursday, V. Mohan, chairman and chief diabetologist, Dr. Mohan’s Diabetes Specialities Centre and MDRF, said one of the strengths of the university was in machine learning and analysis of big data. “Our patient data is humongous and we will need help in analysis. Deakin University has this strength that we want to build on. This will help improve the way we treat diabetes,” he told reporters.

R.M. Anjana, president of MDRF, said that they were exploring the digital space for patient-specific outcomes. “We created an app to take education on diabetes, food and sleep to the young, through gaming. We have a chatbot for older persons. In the next phase, we want to develop apps and refine them so that patients have the knowledge and improve outcomes.” she said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She earlier said the collaboration has various arms: research that looks at digital health and physical activity, and education, with many more collaborations coming up. “In the future, we are looking at strengthening research and education, holding workshops, seminars and short-term research programmes, job-oriented skill development courses useful for the two countries, artificial intelligence and machine learning,” she said.

Over the past 10 years, the two centres have launched initiatives such as PhD programmes in various aspects of diabetes, and a Diabetes Nurse Educators Certificate course through which 75 nurses were trained. The university also launched a 100% scholarship for PhD students through its In-Country PhD Programme. A total of seven PhD students have benefited to date and 15 research papers have been published so far, according to a press release.

David Austin, associate dean (international), faculty of health, Deakin University said, said the students were doing innovative work, setting up research programmes for the years to come, and have shed light on previously unexplored areas in diabetes.

Kathryn Aston Mourney, associate professor in human biology, school of health, faculty of health, Deakin University and Gayathri Vedanarayan, senior manager, projects (south Asia), Deakin University also spoke.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US