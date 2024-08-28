GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras Day | ‘Vikkals’ Vikram recalls fond memories about Chennai

Stand-up comedian Vikram Arul Vidyapathi shares his fond memories about Chennai

Published - August 28, 2024 09:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Vikkals Vikram, a Standup comedian performing at the Festival of Chennai on Friday.

Vikkals Vikram, a Standup comedian performing at the Festival of Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: Akhila Easwaran

“It was in Chennai where I started as a stand-up comedian. It was here where I started writing, rehearsing and performing comedy. Most of the jokes inspired by real situations were from Chennai.

“Chennai was the reason for everything. The city’s comedy scenario has changed a lot over the years. We have come a long way from the days when people spoke about comedy being a low-key affair.

“I am proud that Chennai is now home to many upcoming stand-up comedians who have many followers on social media (Instagram). Many of them have reached the point of achieving an ability to sell tickets for shows.

“I know the difficulty of selling tickets to about 100 people and entertaining them in a show. We have performed for a small number like 10, five or even one person. We sometimes cancelled shows as there were no ticket sales.

“Now, I am glad that stand-up comedians’ saleable capacity has increased in Chennai.

Chennai comedy is everything to me and I am happy and thankful to Chennai. Happy Birthday Chennai. Thankful for making Vikkals of Vikram for whatever it is. We are all made of you and I am definitely made of Chennai.”

To watch the video, scan the QR code or click https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_NdjkHSayt/?igsh=OHZiejRyaTZyZGk4

