Madras Day: the seat of power

The seat of power never loses its sheen; the sheen only increases with time. That is putting it figuratively. It might be also true in a purely physical sense.

The visible, physical seat of power that can be handled is always an attractive piece of furniture. The longer back in time the power seat goes, the greater its appeal; as the symbol of power would now be lacquered with history and nostalgia.

At Young Women’s Christian Association in Egmore on EVR Periyar Salai, two chairs and one foldable table are at the service of the organisation’s executive general secretary and the support staff. A similar foldable table is parked in the reception right outside the office.

They had been handed down from British times, and they are no ordinary hand-me-downs.

The office is part of the famous Clive House (which now is YWCA’s administrative block) and there is a firm belief this furniture has been passed on from the times of Lord Clive.

E.B. Vithya Padmini, executive general secretary, YWCA, says: “The wire work in the chairs would be relatively new, but these two chairs and the two foldable tables, one in the EGS office and the other in the reception area, are believed to stretch long back in time, probably all the way to Lord Clive’s. There are a few antique furniture in the International Guest House and in the hostels too.”

Even if Clive’s times predate these chairs and tables, they are considerably old and offer a vignette of Madras’ colonial past.

Keep those concrete toadstool seats intact

A jumble of toadstool seats were bequeathed to Chennai when Madras was put out to pasture. This quirky collection is entirely concentrated at concrete bus shelter. Both the shelter and the seats, also made with concrete, are congruously placed outside the Valluvar Kottam. An exercise carried out when the civic body was Corporation of Madras and the public transport body was Pallavan Transport Corporation, the seats at the Valluvar Kottam bus stop are in fine fettle except for a small minority. As commuters are comfortable using these seats, those that require repairs should receive it. They bring novelty to the wait at a bus stop and help residents discover and rediscover Madras in the bustle of everyday life. This bus stop has a row of shelters and except for this shelter, all others sport the modern steel seats (those the bus stop is still concrete). Keeping these concrete toadstool seats well-preserved would be to juxtapose Madras and Chennai.

Discovering Madras in the bustle of Chennai

In the run-up to Madras Day, The Hindu Downtown will be presenting a series of articles that would present Madras as it is ensconced in the everyday things of Chennai.

These are not major monuments, but minor markers of the past that are often ignored because they have woven themselves intricately into the fabric of Chennai and are in plain sight.

The Hindu Downtown requests its readers to write in to downtownfeedback@thehindu.co.in about such markers of time. It could be a lamppost, a very old milestone marker or an antediluvian bus shelter that has survived time.

