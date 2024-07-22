Madras Day: The city from a personal journal

What was the average expense for having a fabulous travel experience in the early 1950s? Three paisa, according to Late J. R. Govindarajulu Chetty’s diary. Of course, this assessment has subjectivity scrawled all over it. And the dairy is also silent on whether it involves a day of travelling or more. But is it not interesting to mull over that idea?

In the dairy, the businessman has jotted down various expenses he incurred while running errands. Trams were the most popular mode of transport back then and the ticket was priced at one anna (16 annas make a rupee) — that is another observation in the diary.

His journal, a 92-page book with leather-finish covers, has nuggets of information about the everyday and the quotidian in Madras.

He undertook a renovation of his house at Kalappa Achari Street in Park Town. During that exercise, he meticulously noted down the price of every item bought for the work. His to-do-list for the day appears between the recorded financial matters. Likewise, purchases for the family also appear.

The labour cost towards renovating the house is mentioned as ₹95. The tax he paid the local body on October 27, 1950 was ₹11. Looks like Govindarajulu was a movie buff and there’s a mention of cinema ticket price as 10 paisa.

Although the family members of Govindarajulu have moved houses, they have made sure this journal accompanied them each time. They have also been careful not to leave behind any artefacts. A collection of small artefacts representing fruits and vegetables and lacquered with a golden finish is one of them. “We never had to polish them and they still look brand-new,” says V.S. Ramya, a family member.

The past parked in a drawing room

From the entrance of K.R. Jambunathan’s house at Kallukaran Street in Mylapore to the rooms inside, one will find a number of objects of cultural and historical importance. They are family heirloom passed down the generations. There is a 150-year-old grandfather clock in the living room that it still keeps time. On the showcase is a rare bottle art done by Jambunathan’s mother. Jambunathan, who is 74 years old, says: “Into the bottle, my mother would insert small dolls designed by her and ensure they stand elegantly inside it.” A traditional wooden jhula and a crochet work are among a few other things at the house he would like to flaunt. These items are from pre-Independence days.

The iron almirah, he says, is more than 100 years old and has secret doors. It was painted twice and now is just a showpiece. Asked if anything has been stored inside, Jambunathan smiles, “That is a secret!”

