Madras Day quiz held

Which part of Madras was known as Uyyakondacholapuram in honour of Rajendra Chola? The answer is Poonamallee, according to the organisers of the Madras Day quiz conducted by the C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.

The quiz, conducted online, had both illustrations and the question and answer format.

Around 90 person from across the State took part in the quiz, and questions were prepared by G. Balaji, Assistant Professor, Historical Studies of the Foundation.

Historian and Foundation president Nanditha Krishna said many of the participants answered more than 50% of the questions correctly and a few scored above 70%. The winners received cash prizes and all participants were given a certificate each.

The first prize went to Ramesh Rajagopalan, freelance writer, Dindigul; the second prize to V. Sanjay, a student (CA), R.A. Puram, Chennai; and the third prize to Fabiola Jacob, freelance writer, Mandavelipakkam, Chennai. Consolation prizes went to Vithena Manohar, student, Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre, Chennai, and Vignesh Kiran, Chennai, said a release.