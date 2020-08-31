Madras Day quiz held

Which part of Madras was known as Uyyakondacholapuram in honour of Rajendra Chola? The answer is Poonamallee, according to the organisers of the Madras Day quiz conducted by the C.P. Ramaswami Aiyar Foundation.
The quiz, conducted online, had both illustrations and the question and answer format.
Around 90 person from across the State took part in the quiz, and questions were prepared by G. Balaji, Assistant Professor, Historical Studies of the Foundation.
Historian and Foundation president Nanditha Krishna said many of the participants answered more than 50% of the questions correctly and a few scored above 70%. The winners received cash prizes and all participants were given a certificate each.
The first prize went to Ramesh Rajagopalan, freelance writer, Dindigul; the second prize to V. Sanjay, a student (CA), R.A. Puram, Chennai; and the third prize to Fabiola Jacob, freelance writer, Mandavelipakkam, Chennai. Consolation prizes went to Vithena Manohar, student, Saraswathi Kendra Learning Centre, Chennai, and Vignesh Kiran, Chennai, said a release.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath