Madras Day | Life in the day of an idol maker 

With unwavering focus, 62-year-old P. Murali delicately dips a thin paintbrush into a golden tint, expertly mixing varnish and paint as he works on an idol. A faint smile of satisfaction appears on his face when he finishes. Proprietor of Sri Jayam Handicrafts in Mylapore, Mr. Murali has been in the idol-making business for over 40 years.

“I joined this business in 1980, following in my father’s footsteps. We opened the shop in 1970 and have been running it ever since. I belong to an artist family and I’m the third-generation descendant who continues the work. My forefather had gifted Kapaleeshwarar Temple a silver handicraft statue in 1917 and I still take care of it” he explains.

Hailing from Panruti, South Arcot district, Mr. Murali has a flair for blending modern art with the traditional. “I don’t want to do the usual things. So, we have started selling eight types of vahanas idols, along with new generation idol designs, like children playing carrom, people drinking tea at a teakadai, yoga poses, panchi mittai and more,” he says.

Located in a narrow lane of Mylapore, his house, which is also his shop, is easy to overlook amidst the bustling crowds. “Because of the metro rail work and parking problems, people find it difficult to locate my shop. Through word of mouth and because we have been here for so long, I have a loyal customer base,” he says.

Once upon a time dotted with lawyers and important persons in the area, Mr. Murali said that Chennai has grown and developed exponentially. “Back in the day, important people used to visit the area. In fact, one could also see the pond near the Kapaleeshwar Temple. Now, it was crowded with shops,” he adds.

With a jam-packed schedule and his wife managing the shop, Mr. Murali barely has time to catch his breath. “I open my shop at 10 a.m., and my wife helps with the day-to-day operations. Meanwhile, I start moulding or painting items. We break for lunch at 1 p.m., then reopen the shop at 4:30 p.m. and it’s open till 9 p.m. After that, I work on finishing other tasks related to idol making until 1 a.m.,” he adds.

However, income is unpredictable for Mr. Murali. “It varies from day to day. During the festive season, demand is high, and business is good. But on regular days, I survive mainly through custom orders,” he explains.

The shop offers a diverse selection and creation of idols, made of paper mache, with sizes ranging from 10 inches to three feet. Custom idols tailored to customer specifications, with prices starting at ₹100 and reaching up to ₹20,000 are also available.

Mr. Murali finds relief in taking a walk along Marina Beach while listening to old-time music. “Finding time is a challenge, but when I manage it, I go to Marina Beach to unwind,” he says.