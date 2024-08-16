Madras Day: Life in the day of a food delivery executive

Be it driving past the Marina Beach, commanding a bird’s eye view of the city from atop the St. Thomas Mount National Shrine, or affording a bit of a ‘me time’ at the Semmozhi Poonga — 42-year-old S. Subramani’s job takes him to places that he, otherwise, may not have had the chance to visit.

It is half past four. After waiting for almost an hour, Subramani, a person with disabilities who works as a food delivery executive, gets his first order for the day. He briskly collects the food package from a restaurant in Ashok Nagar and heads to Vadapalani on his motorised electric wheelchair. Subramani says he mostly takes orders from in and around areas such as Vadapalani, T. Nagar, Ashok Nagar, and Nandanam, rarely accepting long-distance orders.

“This food delivery job not only helps me earn but also takes me out of the house, gives me a sense of freedom, and allows me to see the city. This job has empowered not only me but also many youths, disabled persons, and women in the city,” says Subramani, whose day is filled with challenges.

Many times, customers offer help to Subramani, readily agreeing to come to the entrance of their residence to collect food he delivers.

“I vividly remember an incident. Once, when I was waiting at a signal, a motorist gave me his visiting card and asked me to call him if I needed help. However, my mobile was damaged from a fall at that time. I called him up a few days later, seeking support to pay the tuition fee of my nine-year-old daughter. He not only paid the fee but also arranged a new mobile phone for me within two hours. I will never forget this gentleman, Mr. Raghavan,” he recalls, full of emotions.

There have also been instances of the customers being rude, insisting on him to deliver at their apartments despite knowing his condition.

Subramani winds up the day around 6.30 p.m. as it gets tougher to drive back home considering the traffic.

“The vehicle’s battery doesn’t allow me to go beyond 30km a day. Once, my bike stopped midway near the Gemini flyover and a traffic personnel helped me charge the battery at his booth. Meeting such people pushes me to do more in life, and makes me like the city even more; after all, the people define what the city is all about,” Subramani adds.