Music performance: The Hindu Made of Chennai Music Mania performance, Anna Nagar Tower, 6 p.m.

Nature Walk: Tree walk in the Thiruvanmiyur Taramani Urban Forest (TTUF) organised by Nizhal, 7 a.m.

Talk by heritage enthusiast, blogger and author T K Krishnakumar, Hotel Palmgrove, Kodambakkam High Road, 2.30 p.m.

