Madras Day celebrations back with an impressive line-up of programmes

INTACH Chennai Chapter will have a heritage quiz in September for schoolchildren as part of Madras Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

A host of heritage walks, talks, competitions, and quizzes will mark the 2022 edition of The Madras Day celebrations.

While these events began on August 1, they are expected to go on till early September. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events were held virtually over the last two years and this year, there are several exciting events lined up for the residents.

“The idea of observing Madras Day was to celebrate the city, to make people aware of the city’s heritage and take pride in it. This is a journey that began in 2004 and has been exciting with interest growing year after year,” said Sashi Nair, journalist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Historian V. Sriam said there were several positive aspects about the city to recognise and celebrate and that youth in particular have been enthusiastic about the events organised for Madras Day.

“This year, there is a series of talks organised by Madras Musings, which includes a tribute to singer SPB, a conversation with Chess legend Manuel Aaron, and a live concert which will explore activism in Tamil Cinema Music,” he said.

Speaking about the different organisations which have come together to host events to mark Madras Day, Vincent D’Souza, journalist, said this was a celebration of people coming together as a community.

Among these organisations, Kreeda, a city based company, which has been working towards the revival and preservation of traditional games, has a host of programmes, including the online launch of a video series chronicling the games played in temples of Chennai.

“We will be launching a signature campaign ‘preserve our games, protect our floors’ which will focus on temples. Going forward, we will host playing traditional games in parks in the city for 20 weeks,” said Vinita Sidhartha, founder.

With a focus on involving children, INTACH Chennai Chapter, will have a heritage quiz in September for school students.