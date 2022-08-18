Madras Day celebrations back with an impressive line-up of programmes

A series of talks to be held includes a tribute to singer SPB, a conversation with Chess legend Manuel Aaron, and a live concert which will explore activism in Tamil Cinema Music

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 18, 2022 22:04 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

INTACH Chennai Chapter will have a heritage quiz in September for schoolchildren as part of Madras Day celebrations. | Photo Credit: B. JOTHI RAMALINGAM

ADVERTISEMENT

A host of heritage walks, talks, competitions, and quizzes will mark the 2022 edition of The Madras Day celebrations.

While these events began on August 1, they are expected to go on till early September. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, some events were held virtually over the last two years and this year, there are several exciting events lined up for the residents.

“The idea of observing Madras Day was to celebrate the city, to make people aware of the city’s heritage and take pride in it. This is a journey that began in 2004 and has been exciting with interest growing year after year,” said Sashi Nair, journalist. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Historian V. Sriam said there were several positive aspects about the city to recognise and celebrate and that youth in particular have been enthusiastic about the events organised for Madras Day. 

“This year, there is a series of talks organised by Madras Musings, which includes a tribute to singer SPB, a conversation with Chess legend Manuel Aaron, and a live concert which will explore activism in Tamil Cinema Music,” he said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Speaking about the different organisations which have come together to host events to mark Madras Day, Vincent D’Souza, journalist, said this was a celebration of people coming together as a community.

Among these organisations, Kreeda, a city based company, which has been working towards the revival and preservation of traditional games, has a host of programmes, including the online launch of a video series chronicling the games played in temples of Chennai. 

“We will be launching a signature campaign ‘preserve our games, protect our floors’ which will focus on temples. Going forward, we will host playing traditional games in parks in the city for 20 weeks,” said Vinita Sidhartha, founder.

 With a focus on involving children, INTACH Chennai Chapter, will have a heritage quiz in September for school students. 

A comprehensive list of all the events can be found on www.themadrasday.in . For further details, email themadrasday@gmail.com

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Chennai
culture (general)
Music and Heritage

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app