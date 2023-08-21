ADVERTISEMENT

Madras Day | Calendar of Events for August 21

August 21, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

TALK: Chennai Heritage-Madras Musings Lecture Series, Glimpses of Devan’s Madras by Jayaraman Raghunathan, The Park, Nungambakkam, 6 p.m. 

Press Institute of India organises Talk on Contribution of Christian Women to the Print Industry of 19th Century Madras by Nivedita Louis, PII CIT Campus, Taramani, 5 p.m.

BOOK EXHIBITION: Madras Institute of Development Studies (MIDS) exhibits rare literature related to Chennai and old Madras, MIDS Campus, Second Main Road, Gandhi Nagar, Adyar, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

