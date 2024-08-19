Madras Day: A multi-purpose wedding gift

A walking stick presented to M.V. Krithivasan by his in-laws at his wedding in 1971 is a cherished item. And it is a handy tool for members of this house.

“By God’s grace I am in good health and have not started using the stick but every time we pick this up to align the clothes on the cloth line, my wife and I are reminded of our marriage,” says 80-year-old Krithivasan.

The three-day wedding was solemnised at Sarva Mangala Kalyana Mandapam in T. Nagar, which was later converted into an apartment complex.

“A famous eye surgeon operates his clinic and that sometimes takes us there,” says Krithivasan, who works as an oil and gas consultant.

In Hindu marriages, a walking stick is given as a gift to the bridegroom during a function called ‘kasi yatra’. The stick made of pirambu (cane) was purchased from Rattan Bazaar in Park Town.

“Cane items were made near a river bank in Chidambaram as well as at a village in Tirunelveli before they are sold at markets,” he says.

Another heirloom the family takes great pride in is a bronze uruli and lotta (measuring vessel), which were used by Krithivasan’s mother till 2002; and then they gifted it to his wife.

“The two bronze items were purchased from Kumbakonam more than 90 years ago for gifting them to my mother for her marriage,” he says.

These bronze items are now used by the family for puja purposes.

A key to the past

John Moses is at a friend’s shop in Kilpauk when this reporter calls him. The 71-year-old hangs out with kabadiwalls to collect antique objects. One such visit a few decades ago got him a 1912 Chubb lock from a north Indian gentleman who had come to sell it.

“The key was jammed in the lock and I bought it from him. It took me many days to remove it; I had soaked it in different solutions,” says Moses, a well-known antique collector in Chennai.

The lock weighs around five kilos and was made in England by the Chubb company and has Queen Victoria London as the patent embossed on one side.

On the rear side, it reads Oakes & Co., a company on Mount Road that was in the automobile business and into importing such locks.

Moses finds it very difficult to give up on this hobby. He has a number of such interesting antiques displayed on his showcase and he wants the youngster generation to show interest in antique collection.

“I want educational institutions to invite antique collectors to present a talk to them about the hobby,” says Moses.

One of the recent antiques he got hold of is a steamer trunk made in England and two candle sticks attached to a spring that ensure wax does not come out and the flame is steady.

Lines from a postcard

An old diary filled with nuggets of information of the 1950s is locked up in a loft at the house of M. Easwaran and E. Kamala.

The couple, who are senior citizens, say the diary is a memory of the past written by S. Mahalingam.

Among the things tucked inside the pages is a postcard written in microscopic handwriting from S. Mahalingam to his son M. Easwaran when he was working in Mumbai.

“The postcard has more than 100 lines and conveys many thoughts.

It starts by enquiring about Easwaran and then goes to talk about the economic situation at home; and then, his advice for his son, importance of staying in touch with relatives etc.,” says Kamala.

The diary also has information about expense incurred towards giving gifts for various family functions.

Kamala, a theatre artiste, has a century-year-old diamond earring that holds a special place in her heart as it has been passed down a few generations.

The licence to ‘listen’

T. Jaisakthivel owns a radio licence, one that was used by his parents in the 1950s. It was needed back then to tune in to radio stations. “One had to visit the post office to renew it once a year,” says the faculty from the Department of Journalism and Communication, University of Madras.

The blue book like a ration card is among the many heirlooms that Jaisakthivel takes pride in. It was issued by India Posts and Telegraphs Department.

“There’s a licence fee stamp that one had to purchase for renewal that was affixed on the book,” he says.

The professor says this is special for him as India Post had not brought out many stamps during those times. “One of its first stamps was released during the silver jubilee of All India Radio,” says Jaisakthivel, adding that this practice of renewal stopped during the 70s.

