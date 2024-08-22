GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras Day 2024: Made of Chennai

This is a compilation of special stories presented by The Hindu on the occasion of Madras Day 2024

Updated - August 22, 2024 03:32 pm IST

Published - August 22, 2024 03:15 pm IST

Sriram V
Sriram V.

‘Chennai is a City, Madras is an Emotion’ is an expression that someone very creative coined. It made its rounds on social media and even appeared in print before fading away. But it faithfully makes its comeback each year during Madras Week/Day. There is even a visual representation of it – Chennai written in block letters on a pool of water, with the reflection reading Madras.

Madras-Chennai. Except that now it is Madras-Chennai. As the distance between 1996 and the present keeps increasing, Madras recedes further and further into the distance. An entire generation was born under the new name and to them the old one does not matter. Those who were around when the name change happened were not a united lot anyway. There were some who remained stubbornly in favour of Madras. And my mentor S. Muthiah was one. He invariably began his speech by saying that before the British there was no Madras, and there was no Chennai either. I do not disagree with him, though since then, based on inscriptional evidence I have come to believe that Madras, short for Madarasapattinam is the older name and definitely predated the British.

There were others who were firmly for the change. My dear friend AR Venkatachalapathy even brought out a book, a compilation of essays titled Chennai, Not Madras. His view, and of others like him, is that Chennapattinam/Chennai was always the way the city was written about in the vernacular and so the name change reflects the views of the common people. I don’t disagree with this view either. Chennai however, is not a Tamil word. If it was indeed bestowed on the city because Chennappanayaka was the father of Damarla Ayyappa and Venkatadri Nayaks who got the British their toehold on the Coromandel, then it is a Telugu word, for that was the Nayaks’ mother tongue.

And so the debate continues. As Gopalakrishna Gandhi once said in a speech, Madras/Chennai will always have this bipolar identity. And he added in typical vein, that this is buttressed by old number-new number confusion for the properties here. He pondered over how we as a city eventually arrived at an unmandated convention now accepted by all – New Number/Old Number. Who came up with it and how everyone agreed is a mystery, but I somehow don’t think Chennai/Madras will work. And I wonder why Madras has not survived longer than it has, given that road and street names here die a slower death. They are victims of a long-standing pandemic – changing names to an extent where today at least one street has three names – one old and two officially valid even now.

But let us leave those conflicts aside for they are the stuff of dry facts. But what of emotions? Has Chennai moved us brutally into the world of reality, leaving the dreamers to rot in Madras? Hardly. And it is in this that I find the true appeal of the city. I have adapted to Chennai a long while ago and I find the name hardly matters. For the character of the city has not changed. You may call it Chennai, or you may shout Madras from the rooftops but there are some underlying emotions that will never fade. That is the intangible Chennai/Madras. In this I allude to concepts unique to this metropolis and list some of them below.

Take for instance the three rivers of the city, all of which are collectively called the Cooum. Does not everybody have an erroneous impression that boats plied on them in British times, and they are what they are post-Independence? And that someday they will be cleaned and brim with water? What about Chennai Super Kings – a team that probably has no local in it but yet is integral to the city? Is there any other metro that celebrates FDFS like we do? And do audio launches for films become mega events anywhere else? Do we not all watch Hindi films and add a ‘Ji’ when we address others thinking that makes us Hindi speakers and yet agitate anytime we suspect that the language will be imposed on us? Since when did Biriyani become our staple food? And when you ask outsiders as to what they saw in our city don’t they always say it is the Marina Beach? Why is it that to us the LIC building is the definition of a skyscraper though others have come along?

These and some other emotions that make up Madras/Chennai are what we hope to present in the following pages. This is to commemorate Madras Day, which in turn is an emotion. Historically there is no proof that the British established their base here on August 22nd in 1639. Or that they created this city, which probably was an existing village called ……?

But we went into all that earlier, did we not?

Collection - 12 stories

Rajinikanth fans celebrate the launch of his film ‘Darbar’ at Woodlands Theatre on January 9, 2020
Chennai
Chennai’s love of First Day, actors, silver screen, Kodambakkam and all that is filmy
Sriram V.
The Chennai Metro Rail is the new great hope for the city. Phase I is already in operation and Phase II is under execution, and it is entering one of its toughest phases, with work to begin at Mylapore/Royapettah.
Tamil Nadu
From Monorail to Metro Rail 
Sriram V.
As Stephen P. Hughes points out, the location of tram lines dictated the spots where public entertainment venues came up, and the cinema theatre map of Madras was the result.
Tamil Nadu
The Tram Trail 
Sriram V.
The estuary of Cooum and the Bay of Bengal in Chennai on Wednesday.
Tamil Nadu
The three rivers called Cooum
Sriram V.
This imposing building houses the administrative offices of the University of Madras and the University Library.
Tamil Nadu
Happy to Remain Low Profile 
Sriram V.
A view of CTO Colony in West Tambaram near Chennai is flooded with rainwater.
Tamil Nadu
The Floods of 2015 
Sriram V.
Men writing anti-Hindi slogans during the language agitation in 1965.
Tamil Nadu
No Hindi Please 
Sriram V.
Chennai Super Kings’ fans cheer their team on before the IPL match between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu
Crazy over CSK, Mad About MSD 
Sriram V.
Thick mist at Perambur Railway Road in Chennai on December 23, 2007.
Tamil Nadu
Chennai does have a winter
Sriram V.
Dancing and singing in front of the bus, students of the Presidency and D.B. Jain. Colleges celebrate Bus Day in Madras on February 10, 1982.
Tamil Nadu
Bus Day: A unique Chennai tradition
Sriram V.
M.G. Ramachandran, Shivaji Ganesan, S.S. Rajendran, and others at the funeral procession of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C.N. Annadurai in Madras on February 04, 1969.
Tamil Nadu
The Spectacle of Death 
Sriram V.
A view of Masala for Kaja Bai Briyani at Royapettah in Chennai.
Tamil Nadu
Bingeing on the Biriyani
Sriram V.

