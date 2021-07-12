Madras Christian College to offer course in music from this year

The Online Music Creators and Mentorship Programme will feature music theory and music production by eminent musicians from the industry.

The Madras Christian College has launched a course in music from this academic year.

College principal P. Wilson said the idea of introducing such a course was envisaged to address the requirement of students who entered a degree programme without consciously planning a career.

Industry access

“Many of the students join English literature courses and bunk classes to play music. They are manipulated by parental and peer pressure, in addition to assessing the scope for placement while seeking admissions. Instead, if we offer a course and music education with scholarship and if they are mentored, then industry access is established,” he said.