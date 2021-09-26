Chennai

Madras Christian College Board gets three new directors

Three directors were elected to the Madras Christian College Board at the 135th annual general meeting of the MCC Association on Saturday.

A press release said P.C.R. Suresh, former head-legal, Standard Chartered Bank South; Mercy Pushpalatha, former principal, Lady Doak College, Madurai; and Ravi Santosham, consultant physician and pulmonologist, were declared elected.

Ten newly inducted members of the MCC Association attended the meeting chaired by K.M. Mammen, chairman of the MCC Association.

The MCC Association manages the Madras Christian College, the MCC Higher Secondary school, Chetpet, four other schools, three community college programmes and other educational activities.


Related Articles
