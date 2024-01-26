GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Madras Canine Club’s All Breeds Championship Dog Shows get under way

The three-day show includes The Kennel Club of India’s 32nd and 33rd Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) International Dog Show, which held ‘obedience trials’ and three speciality shows on the first day.

January 26, 2024 09:43 pm | Updated 09:43 pm IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau
Participants at the dog show in Chennai on Friday.

Participants at the dog show in Chennai on Friday. | Photo Credit: M. SRINATH

The Madras Canine Club’s 139th and 140th All Breeds Championship Dog Shows started at a convention centre on Poonamalle High Road, on January 26, Friday. The three-day show includes The Kennel Club of India’s 32nd and 33rd Fédération Cynologique Internationale (FCI) International Dog Show, which held ‘obedience trials’ and three speciality shows on the first day.

The club also seeks to obtain approval from the FCI for the registration of three Indian breeds – Rajapalayam of Tamil Nadu, Mudhol Hound of Karnataka, and Caravan Belgium of Maharashtra.

From Swiss Shepherds, Belgian Malinois, Russel Terriers, and Rottweilers to Rajapalayams and Rampur Hounds, the show had over 200 participants. The president of The Madras Kennel Club said 110 persons participated in the National Indian Breed Speciality Show, which was a record high for the club.

The Great Dane Club of India, South Chapter, put on a speciality show, while the Doberman Pinscher Confederation of India hosted a national show on Friday.

The dogs are to be judged by a panel of judges from across the globe – FCI President Tamas Jakkal of Hungary, Jorge Nallem of Uruguay, Attila Czeglédi of Hungary, and Mariko Harase of Japan.

Many visitors also saw the shows and said they would be attending every show to be held on January 27 and 28. Minister for Sports and Youth Welfare Udhayanidhi Stalin is expected to distribute the prizes on January 28 at 5 p.m., according to a press release.

