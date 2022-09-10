Madras Canine Club’s All Breeds Championship Dog Shows begin

Handlers and their dogs participating in the dog show at Adyar in Chennai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: R. Ravindran

After a two-year break, dog lovers, owners and handlers came together at the Madras Canine Club’s All Breeds Championship Dog Shows, Speciality Shows and Obedience Trials here at Kumararani Meena Muthiah College of Arts and Science Sports ground on Saturday.

The audience was fascinated by the dogs participating, and interacted with their trainers and owners. Cocker Spaniels, Great Danes, Rottweilers, Golden Retrievers and Beagles were among the breeds that participated.

“We have over 570 dogs registered for the shows from 69 different breeds. Several rare breeds, including Yorkshire Terriers, Gordon Setters, and Kerry Blue Terriers, are participating, and will be judged by a panel of international judges,” said C.V. Sudarsan, president, Madras Canine Club. He said they had seen a record number of registrations for the obedience trials this year as well, with 50 dogs set to participate.

J. Rangarajan, who judged the obedience trials, said they were keenly observing whether the dogs and their handlers were performing well as a team. “Good coordination comes with practice. If the handlers are in good spirits, dogs too respond well,” he said, stating that it has been a joy for him to see the dogs at the trials.

“We are happy to be here after a gap of two years. As many as 10 dogs of mine, including a Golden Retriever, American Cocker Spaniel and a Gordon Setter, are participating,” said J. Gopalakrishnan, a resident of the city.

For K. Selvakumar, who had come from Rameswaram with his dog Togo, a Belgian Malinois, there was a lot of learning on the first day of the show. “Since this is our first experience, we have learnt a lot by observing and interacting with other dog owners and handlers. We were also able to spot many different breeds today,” he said.

Two speciality shows for Great Danes and Rottweilers are also being held this year in addition to the all breeds championship shows and obedience trials. Through the shows, the Madras Canine Club aims at improving the quality and breeding of pedigree dogs as well as create awareness about fast vanishing breeds, including Indian breeds.

On Sunday as well, the shows will take place from 9 a.m. onwards, and prize will be distributed in the evening.